Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

High pressure will drift to the east today, giving us a good SW breeze and warmer temperatures. Cold front will pass through tomorrow. Not much moisture with it, and any rain will be widely scattered.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: Trace” /Month: 1.46″ /Normal: 0.74″/ Year: 28.33″/Normal: 31.18″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:24 AM / Sunset 6:53 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 29 Minutes

TODAY:

Areas of mountain/inland fog, otherwise Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer

High: 66-70

High: S-SW 10-20 G30 Lakeshore

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A few drops possible near the lake toward daybreak. Windy

Low: Near 60 Erie/48-54 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SW increasing to 15-30 lake shore….12-25 inland/mountains

