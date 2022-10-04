High pressure keeps us dry for the next few days. Remnants of Ian in the Mid Atlantic will circulate some high clouds at times. Temperatures will slowly moderate through Thursday, until a strong cold front will pass through Friday, plunging our temperatures.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 8.31″ / Normal: 4.75″ / Year: 34.50″ / Normal: 30.11″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:21 AM / Sunset 6:57 PM / Daylight: 11 hours 36 minutes

TODAY:

Sunshine mixed with some high clouds

High: 61-65

Wind: NE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy. Little milder

Low: 48 Erie… 35-42 inland & mountains

Wind: Light North

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny & Warmer

High: 68-72

Wind: Var 5

