High pressure keeps us dry for the next few days. Remnants of Ian in the Mid Atlantic will circulate some high clouds at times. Temperatures will slowly moderate through Thursday, until a strong cold front will pass through Friday, plunging our temperatures.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 8.31″ / Normal: 4.75″ / Year: 34.50″ / Normal: 30.11″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:21 AM / Sunset 6:57 PM / Daylight: 11 hours 36 minutes
TODAY:
Sunshine mixed with some high clouds
High: 61-65
Wind: NE 5-15
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy. Little milder
Low: 48 Erie… 35-42 inland & mountains
Wind: Light North
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly Sunny & Warmer
High: 68-72
Wind: Var 5
