High pressure over the central Appalachians will strengthen today and remain influential over the area through the first half of Wednesday bringing a warming trend and nice weather. A cold front will move through the Great Lakes region on Wednesday and Thursday bringing showers and another drop in temps.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY: Trace / Month: 0.14″ / Normal: 1.46″ / Year: 34.64″ / Normal: 32.14″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:29 AM / Sunset 6:45 PM / Daylight: 11 hours 16 minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Sunny & Warm
High: 67-72
Wind: SSW 5-15
TONIGHT:
Clear skies through midnight, then increasing clouds
Low: 57 Erie… 44-50 inland & mountains
Wind: S 5-12, increasing to 10-20 late in Erie
WEDNESDAY:
Variable cloudiness and windy. Chance of scattered mainly PM showers
High: 67-72
Wind: S 15-30
