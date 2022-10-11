High pressure over the central Appalachians will strengthen today and remain influential over the area through the first half of Wednesday bringing a warming trend and nice weather. A cold front will move through the Great Lakes region on Wednesday and Thursday bringing showers and another drop in temps.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: Trace / Month: 0.14″ / Normal: 1.46″ / Year: 34.64″ / Normal: 32.14″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:29 AM / Sunset 6:45 PM / Daylight: 11 hours 16 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny & Warm

High: 67-72

Wind: SSW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Clear skies through midnight, then increasing clouds

Low: 57 Erie… 44-50 inland & mountains

Wind: S 5-12, increasing to 10-20 late in Erie

WEDNESDAY:

Variable cloudiness and windy. Chance of scattered mainly PM showers

High: 67-72

Wind: S 15-30

Click here for the detailed 7Day forecast from Your Weather Authority.