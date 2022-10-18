Storm system in eastern Ontario will continue the strong cold wind in our region into tomorrow. Enough instability to set off more showers with some embedded areas of mixed precipitation. Some thunder is also possible. Temperatures will moderate after tomorrow.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: Trace/ Month: 2.05″ / Normal: 2.46″ / Year: 36.55″ / Normal: 33.14″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:37 AM / Sunset 6:34 PM / Daylight: 10 hours/27 Minutes

TODAY:

Windy with periods of showers with occasional wet snow or snow pellets/graupel. Some thunder possible, mainly closer to the lake

High: 41-45

Wind: W-SW 12-25 G30

TONIGHT:

Brisk with showers likely, with some wet snow/sleet at times in the snow belts. Little accumulation for Erie, with up to an inch in the snow belts

Low: 37 Erie and 31-34 inland and mountains.

Wind: SW 10-20. G30

WEDNESDAY:

Windy with periods of showers, mixing with wet snow in the morning. Little accumulation expected

High: 42-45

Wind: W 10-20 G30

