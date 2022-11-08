Cool air today for those heading to the polls. Otherwise, the clouds will thin later this morning and we get good sunshine. Temperatures will moderate for the rest of the week.
Precip: MONDAY: 0.33″ / Month: 0.47″ / Normal: 0.90″ / Year: 39.76″ / Normal: 35.96″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:02 AM / Sunset: 5:06 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 4 minutes
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday
TODAY:
Partly to Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Cool
High: Near 50
Wind: NE 5-15, except 10-20 near the lake
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear & Cold
Low: Near 35 Erie and 25-30 inland and mountains.
Wind: NE-SE 5-15
WEDNESDAY:
Plenty of sun and warmer
High: 58-63
Wind: S 5-15
