Cool air today for those heading to the polls. Otherwise, the clouds will thin later this morning and we get good sunshine. Temperatures will moderate for the rest of the week.

Precip: MONDAY: 0.33″ / Month: 0.47″ / Normal: 0.90″ / Year: 39.76″ / Normal: 35.96″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:02 AM / Sunset: 5:06 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 4 minutes

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday

TODAY:

Partly to Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Cool

High: Near 50

Wind: NE 5-15, except 10-20 near the lake

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear & Cold

Low: Near 35 Erie and 25-30 inland and mountains.

Wind: NE-SE 5-15

WEDNESDAY:

Plenty of sun and warmer

High: 58-63

Wind: S 5-15

