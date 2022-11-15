Approaching storm system will set off some showers or wet snow later this afternoon through tonight. Light accumulation possible in the snow belts tonight. Then, we await the next weather system that may give us some good lake effect tomorrow night into Thursday

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: Trace / Month: 3.60″ / Normal: 3.1″ / Season: Trace / Normal: 3.2″

Snowfall: MONDAY: Trace / Month: Trace / Normal: 1.76″ / Year: 42.89″ / Normal: 36.82″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:11 AM / Sunset: 4:59 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 50 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with some light rain or wet snow developing this afternoon

High: 38-42

Wind: E-SE 6-12

TONIGHT:

Wet Snow possibly mixing with or changing to rain. Less than an inch in Erie/1-2″ Possible in the snow belts…Possible Freezing Rain in Some Areas in the mountains.

Low: Near 35 Erie and Near 30 inland and mountains.

Wind: SE-SW 5-15

WEDNESDAY:

Rain/snow mix to all rain.

High: 35-40

Wind: W 10-20

