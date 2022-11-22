High pressure will be in general control through Thanksgiving day, giving us near normal temperatures and dry conditions. Low pressure will spread some rain showers for Black Friday shoppers.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 21.9″ / Normal: 5.4″ / Season: 21.9″ / Normal: 5.5″

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 6.13″ / Normal: 2.62″ / Year: 45.42″ / Normal: 37.68″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:19 AM / Sunset: 4:54 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 35 minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny and mild

High: 42-46

Wind: SW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Clear evening, then some patchy clouds

Low: Near 35 Erie and 20s inland and mountains.

Wind: SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny with seasonal temperatures

High: 43-48

Wind: S 5-10



