High pressure will be in general control through Thanksgiving day, giving us near normal temperatures and dry conditions. Low pressure will spread some rain showers for Black Friday shoppers.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 21.9″ / Normal: 5.4″ / Season: 21.9″ / Normal: 5.5″
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 6.13″ / Normal: 2.62″ / Year: 45.42″ / Normal: 37.68″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:19 AM / Sunset: 4:54 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 35 minutes
TODAY:
Partly sunny and mild
High: 42-46
Wind: SW 5-15
TONIGHT:
Clear evening, then some patchy clouds
Low: Near 35 Erie and 20s inland and mountains.
Wind: SW 5-10
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly Sunny with seasonal temperatures
High: 43-48
Wind: S 5-10
