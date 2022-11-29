Approaching cold front will give us a nice breeze and milder air today. As it gets closer, it will set off some rain showers later tonight, and give us some gusty winds into tomorrow. Colder air will arrive through the day tomorrow, and set up some lake effect snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 21.9″ / Normal: 8.6″ / Season: 21.9″ / Normal: 8.7″
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 6.51″ / Normal: 3.50″ / Year: 45.80″ / Normal: 38.56″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:27 AM / Sunset: 4:51 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 24 minutes
TODAY:
Variable cloudiness and breezy
High: 47-51
Wind: SW 10-20
TONIGHT:
Increasing clouds. Rain After Midnight and Turning Windy
Low: 44 Erie and 37-41 inland and mountains by midnight, then temperatures start to rise to the 40s to near 50 by daybreak
Wind: S 20-40 G45
WEDNESDAY:
Gusty winds and rain showers in the morning. Scattered rain and snow showers through the afternoon. Little accumulation expected
High: Near 55 in the morning, falling into the mid/upper 30s late
Wins: S-W 15-30 G45
