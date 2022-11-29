Approaching cold front will give us a nice breeze and milder air today. As it gets closer, it will set off some rain showers later tonight, and give us some gusty winds into tomorrow. Colder air will arrive through the day tomorrow, and set up some lake effect snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 21.9″ / Normal: 8.6″ / Season: 21.9″ / Normal: 8.7″

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 6.51″ / Normal: 3.50″ / Year: 45.80″ / Normal: 38.56″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:27 AM / Sunset: 4:51 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 24 minutes

TODAY:

Variable cloudiness and breezy

High: 47-51

Wind: SW 10-20

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Rain After Midnight and Turning Windy

Low: 44 Erie and 37-41 inland and mountains by midnight, then temperatures start to rise to the 40s to near 50 by daybreak

Wind: S 20-40 G45

WEDNESDAY:

Gusty winds and rain showers in the morning. Scattered rain and snow showers through the afternoon. Little accumulation expected

High: Near 55 in the morning, falling into the mid/upper 30s late

Wins: S-W 15-30 G45



CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY