Weak front will set off a little showers or drizzle today as it passes. Temperatures will continue seasonal today. Front will stall out just to the south, then meander in the region into tomorrow. Not much moisture overall, and anything that falls will be on the light side.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.5″ / Normal: 3.0″ / Season: 23.4″ / Normal: 12.7″

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.13″ / Normal: 0.66″ / Year: 46.82″ / Normal: 39.47″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:34 AM / Sunset: 4:49 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 15 minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy with some scattered light rain or drizzle

High: 44-48

Wind: SSE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with occasional light rain or drizzle. Areas of fog later

Low: 44 Erie and 39-43 inland and mountains.

Wind: Becoming light and variable

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy with some light rain or showers, mainly in the morning…still mild

High: 49-53…Cooler near the lake front in the afternoon

Wins: SW-NW 5-10



