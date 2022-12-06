Weak front will set off a little showers or drizzle today as it passes. Temperatures will continue seasonal today. Front will stall out just to the south, then meander in the region into tomorrow. Not much moisture overall, and anything that falls will be on the light side.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday
SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.5″ / Normal: 3.0″ / Season: 23.4″ / Normal: 12.7″
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.13″ / Normal: 0.66″ / Year: 46.82″ / Normal: 39.47″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:34 AM / Sunset: 4:49 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 15 minutes
TODAY:
Cloudy with some scattered light rain or drizzle
High: 44-48
Wind: SSE 5-15
TONIGHT:
Cloudy with occasional light rain or drizzle. Areas of fog later
Low: 44 Erie and 39-43 inland and mountains.
Wind: Becoming light and variable
WEDNESDAY:
Cloudy with some light rain or showers, mainly in the morning…still mild
High: 49-53…Cooler near the lake front in the afternoon
Wins: SW-NW 5-10
CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY