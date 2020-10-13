Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will move east of us this morning, taking the rain with it. Clearing skies will develop by mid morning most areas. High pressure gives us decent weather into Wednesday
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.51″ / Normal: 1.73″ / Year: 28.38″ / Normal: 32.17″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:32 AM / Sunset 6:41 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 9 Minutes
TODAY:
Gradual Clearing Skies and Mild
High: 60-65
Wind: NW 5-15 G20 Lakeshore.
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear. Some patchy clouds late
Low: 48 Erie…40-43 Inland.
Wind: SW 5-15
Click here for the detailed 7-day forecast from Your Weather Authority