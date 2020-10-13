Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will move east of us this morning, taking the rain with it. Clearing skies will develop by mid morning most areas. High pressure gives us decent weather into Wednesday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.51″ / Normal: 1.73″ / Year: 28.38″ / Normal: 32.17″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:32 AM / Sunset 6:41 PM Daylight: 11 Hours 9 Minutes

TODAY:

Gradual Clearing Skies and Mild

High: 60-65

Wind: NW 5-15 G20 Lakeshore.

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear. Some patchy clouds late

Low: 48 Erie…40-43 Inland.

Wind: SW 5-15

