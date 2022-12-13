Gradually clearing skies for today as high pressure builds in. This same high will influence our weather into tomorrow. Approaching frontal system will set off some showers or a mix Wednesday night into Thursday
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 7.9″ / Season: 23.4″ / Normal: 17.6″
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 0.19″ / Normal: 1.62″ / Year: 46.88″ / Normal: 40.43″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:40 AM / Sunset: 4:49 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 9 minutes
TODAY:
Clouds give way to some sun. Chilly
High: 35-38
Wins: E-NE 5-15
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear skies
Low: 27 Erie and 18-23inland and mountains.
Wind: E-SE 5-10
WEDNESDAY:
Sunshine, then increasing PM high clouds
High: Near 40 Erie/Mid to Upper 30s Inland and mountains
Wind: E 5-15
