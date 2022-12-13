Gradually clearing skies for today as high pressure builds in. This same high will influence our weather into tomorrow. Approaching frontal system will set off some showers or a mix Wednesday night into Thursday

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 7.9″ / Season: 23.4″ / Normal: 17.6″

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 0.19″ / Normal: 1.62″ / Year: 46.88″ / Normal: 40.43″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:40 AM / Sunset: 4:49 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 9 minutes

TODAY:

Clouds give way to some sun. Chilly

High: 35-38

Wins: E-NE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies

Low: 27 Erie and 18-23inland and mountains.

Wind: E-SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY:

Sunshine, then increasing PM high clouds

High: Near 40 Erie/Mid to Upper 30s Inland and mountains

Wind: E 5-15



