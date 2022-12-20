Drier air filtering into the region today should give us some breaks in the clouds. High pressure will keep us dry through tomorrow. Large winter storm will approach the area for the end of the week. It will initially give us rain, then sharply colder air Friday for some decent snowfall into the Christmas weekend.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

SNOW: MONDAY: 0.3″/ Month: 1.8″ / Normal: 14.1″ / Season: 24.7″ / Normal: 23.8″

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.03 / Month: 0.40″ / Normal: 2.56″ / Year: 47.09″ / Normal: 41.37″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:45 AM / Sunset: 4:52 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 6 minutes

TODAY:

Chance of early morning flurries then Mostly to Partly Cloudy & Cold

High: Near 35.

Wind: S 5-10

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

Low: 27 Erie and 17-23 inland and mountains.

Wind: S 5

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny skies

High: Near 40.

Wind: S-E 5



