Leftover light snow and flurries will be around near the lake shore through mid morning. A coating or so expected, otherwise pretty tranquil today.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6am Tuesday
SNOW: MONDAY: T”/ Month: 6.5″ / Normal: 21.0″ / Season: 29.4″ / Normal: 30.7″
PRECIP: MONDAY: T” / Month: 0.76″ / Normal: 3.50″ / Year: 47.45″ / Normal: 42.31″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset: 4:56 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 8 minutes
Today:
Scattered light snow or flurries, mainly near the lakeshore, through mid morning. Otherwise mostly cloudy. Little brisk
High: 26-30
Wind: SW 10-20
Tonight:
Cloudy evening. A few flurries or a touch of freezing drizzle possible after midnight.
Low: 20-25, then rising after midnight
Wind: S/SW 5-15, except 10-20 near the lakeshore.
Wednesday:
Partly sunny, breezy and milder
High: Near 40
Wind: South 10-25.
CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7 DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY