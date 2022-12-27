Leftover light snow and flurries will be around near the lake shore through mid morning. A coating or so expected, otherwise pretty tranquil today.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6am Tuesday

SNOW: MONDAY: T”/ Month: 6.5″ / Normal: 21.0″ / Season: 29.4″ / Normal: 30.7″

PRECIP: MONDAY: T” / Month: 0.76″ / Normal: 3.50″ / Year: 47.45″ / Normal: 42.31″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset: 4:56 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 8 minutes

Today:

Scattered light snow or flurries, mainly near the lakeshore, through mid morning. Otherwise mostly cloudy. Little brisk

High: 26-30

Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight:

Cloudy evening. A few flurries or a touch of freezing drizzle possible after midnight.

Low: 20-25, then rising after midnight

Wind: S/SW 5-15, except 10-20 near the lakeshore.

Wednesday:

Partly sunny, breezy and milder

High: Near 40

Wind: South 10-25.

