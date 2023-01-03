Storm system will bring some good amounts of rainfall the next day or two as several low pressure systems move along through the area. Temperatures will remain on the mild side. Cooler air then arrives for the end of the week.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 2.1″ / Season: 29.4″ / Normal: 38.1″

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.03″ / Normal: 0.26″ / Year: 0.03″ / Normal: 0.26″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset: 5:01 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 12 minutes

TODAY:

Mild with periods of rain, heavy at times this morning. Areas of fog as well, dense at times this morning

High: 59-63, except cooler near the lake shore/Downtown Erie

Wind: SE-SW 10-20 (NE-E lakeshore)

TONIGHT:

Showers at times and still mild. Areas of fog

Low: 50-54

Wind: Becoming SW 5-15

WEDNESDAY:

More rain at times. May get a thunderstorm in the afternoon

High: 58-62. Turning cooler Erie by late afternoon

Wind: SW 5-15, becoming NE

Click here for the detailed 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority.