Low level moisture will hang in the region today into tonight. This will keep a decent amount of clouds in the area, but little to no precipitation. Stronger storm system will spread rain by Thursday, with some snow showers Friday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
SNOW: SUNDAY: 0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 8.7″ / Season: 29.4″ / Normal: 44.7″
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.68″ / Normal: 1.00″ / Year: 1.68″ / Normal: 1.00″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset: 5:07 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 18 minutes
Today:
Partly to mostly cloudy
High: 37-41
Wind: Variable 5-10
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy
Low: 32 Erie…26-30 inland.
Wind: SE 5-15
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy, then becoming cloudy later in the afternoon.
High: 41-45
Wind: S/SE 8-15
