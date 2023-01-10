Low level moisture will hang in the region today into tonight. This will keep a decent amount of clouds in the area, but little to no precipitation. Stronger storm system will spread rain by Thursday, with some snow showers Friday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0″/ Month: Trace / Normal: 8.7″ / Season: 29.4″ / Normal: 44.7″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.68″ / Normal: 1.00″ / Year: 1.68″ / Normal: 1.00″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset: 5:07 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 18 minutes

Today:

Partly to mostly cloudy

High: 37-41

Wind: Variable 5-10

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy

Low: 32 Erie…26-30 inland.

Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy, then becoming cloudy later in the afternoon.

High: 41-45

Wind: S/SE 8-15

