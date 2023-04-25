Mostly sunny start for Tuesday, followed by a chance of rain showers late afternoon. On & off showers continue into Wednesday. Rain free and sunny times as well. Early morning rain and snow mixes are possible in the mountains. Seasonable and dry weather returns Thursday.

Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews & Tom Atkins, 7:00 AM Tuesday

SNOW: MONDAY: Trace / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.2″

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.17″ / Month: 2.52″ / Normal: 2.80″ / Year: 16.05″ / Normal: 11.81″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:25 AM / Sunset: 8:13 PM / Daylight: 13 hours and 48 minutes

TUESDAY:

Some frost in the morning, with mostly sunny skies. Then increasing afternoon clouds with a chance of late afternoon showers

High: 48 Erie, low 50s Inland

Wind: W-SW 5-10

TONIGHT:

Cloudy/Cold/Damp…Showers Likely. Wet Snow Showers, especially away from the lakeshore

Low: 36 Erie and low 30s inland and mountains

Wind: N 5-10 Near Lake, Light and Variable Elsewhere

WEDNESDAY:

Some showers or flurries possible in the morning, followed by partly to mostly sunny skies…still chilly

High: 48-50 Erie, low 50s Inland

Wind: NW 5-8



