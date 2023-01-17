A few breaks in the clouds possible later in the afternoon as a small dry patch arrives, then a cold front will set off showers toward sunset. Weak waves will move through the flow tonight into tomorrow, but little expected overall. Stronger system will spread steadier rain by Thursday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 11 am Tuesday
SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 2.1″ / Normal: 17.3″ / Season: 31.5″ / Normal: 53.3″
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 3.05″ / Normal: 1.91″ / Year: 3.05″ / Normal: 1.91″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:46 AM / Sunset: 5:16 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 30 minutes
TODAY:
Mostly cloudy. Some breaks possible. Chance of showers, then scattered showers late
High: 44-48
Wind: SSW 10-20 G25
TONIGHT:
Breezy with showers at times. Some wet snow after midnight in higher elevations, but no accumulations expected
LOW: 34-37
Wind: SW-W 10-20 G30
WEDNESDAY:
Cloudy with on and off showers or wet flakes of snow
High: Near 40
Wind: W 10-20
