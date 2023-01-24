Trough will pass through the region today, setting off some light snow showers. Stronger system will approach the region Wednesday, providing a variety of weather from snow/sleet, then eventually rain. As the low passes, colder air will come back in, with lake effect snow bands into Thursday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7 am Tuesday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.5″/ Month: 6.6″ / Normal: 24.5″ / Season: 36.0″ / Normal: 60.5″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 4.86″ / Normal: 2.65″ / Year: 4.86″ / Normal: 2.65″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:41 AM / Sunset: 5:25 PM / Daylight: 9 hours and 44 minutes

TODAY:

Brisk winds with some snow showers. Little freezing drizzle possible this morning. Most areas getting a coating to an inch.

High: 31-34

Wind: SW -W 10-20 G30

TONIGHT:

Cloudy. Little light snow late. Coating possible

LOW: 28 Erie/24-27 Inland and Mountains

Wind: SW-SE 5-10

WEDNESDAY:

Snow developing in the morning, may be heavy at times. 1-3″ Erie to Edinboro…3-5″ Meadville to Warren. Snow going to a mix, then rain for the afternoon. Gusty winds

High: 34-38.

Wind: SE 15-25 G35-40

Click here for the detailed 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority.