Approaching frontal system will set off some light showers this afternoon, along with some good wind. Showers will diminish this evening. Might get some patchy freezing drizzle late tonight. Next weather system will bring rain by Thursday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 0.07 / Normal: 0.53″ / Year: 5.79″ / Normal: 3.94″

SNOWFALL: MONDAY: 0″ / Month: 0.5″ / Normal: 4.8″ / Year: 41.0″ / Normal: 72.6″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:27 AM / Sunset: 5:43 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 16 Minutes

Today:

Clouds thicken and becoming breezy. Some PM showers developing

High: 45-50

Wind: South 15-25 with some higher gusts

Tonight:

Overcast with showers ending in the evening. Scattered flakes or some freezing drizzle after midnight

High: 31 Erie…27-30 inland.

Wind: West 10-15

Wednesday:

Cloudy early over to some afternoon sunshine.

High: 39-44.

Wind: W/SW 5-10.

