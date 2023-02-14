High pressure will continue to dominate today, with decent sunshine and mild temps. Weak warm front may set off a few night time showers that may linger into early Wednesday. Close to record highs for tomorrow, with gusty winds

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.99 / Normal: 1.12″ / Year: 6.71″ / Normal: 4.53″

SNOWFALL: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.5″ / Normal: 9.7″ / Year: 41.0″ / Normal: 77.5″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:18 AM / Sunset: 5:52 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 34 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny & Milder

High: 48-53

Wind: SSE 5-10

TONIGHT:

Becoming Mostly Cloudy and Windy with scattered showers possible after midnight

Low: 44 Erie/Near 40 inland and Mountains

Wind: SE-S 10-20, increasing to 15-30 after midnight

WEDNESDAY:

Gusty winds. Morning clouds and possible showers, then some PM sun

High: 60-65

Wind: S 20-40 with higher gusts possible

