Little weather system will set off a few showers this morning. As it passes, winds will become gusty. Next weather system initially bring a little mix, then mainly rain for tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.05 / Normal: 1.74″ / Year: 6.77″ / Normal: 5.15″

SNOWFALL: MONDAY: 0″ / Month: 0.5″ / Normal: 14.3″ / Year: 41.0″ / Normal: 82.1″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:08 AM / Sunset: 6:01 PM / Daylight: 10 hours and 53 Minutes

TODAY:

Becoming windy. Some showers this morning, then clearing for the afternoon

High: 44, falling into the 30s in the afternoon

Wind: S-W 20-40

TONIGHT:

Winds taper off. Partly Cloudy

Low: 30 Erie/25-29 Inland & Mountains

Wind: W 15-35, Diminishing to E 5-10

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy with a little mix of rain and snow late morning, becoming mainly rain for the afternoon

High: 43-47, except 35-38 Warren areas

Wind: E-SE 5-15

