Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Stationary front will meander in the region today, keeping the threat of showers. Best chances in the morning. The front moves back north as a warm front tonight and tomorrow. Will have a threat of more showers, along with milder air.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.53″ / Month: 2.90″ / Normal: 2.60″ / Year: 29.77″ / Normal: 33.04″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:40 AM / Sunset 6:30 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 50 Minutes

TODAY:

Showers gradually diminishing this morning. Chance of some leftover PM showers. Mostly Cloudy

High: 53-57

Wind: NE 8-15

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with periods of showers developing after midnight. May get a rumble of thunder

Temperatures near 50 through midnight, rising to 56-63 by daybreak

Winds: NE 8-15, becoming S 10-20

