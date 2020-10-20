Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Stationary front will meander in the region today, keeping the threat of showers. Best chances in the morning. The front moves back north as a warm front tonight and tomorrow. Will have a threat of more showers, along with milder air.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY: 0.53″ / Month: 2.90″ / Normal: 2.60″ / Year: 29.77″ / Normal: 33.04″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:40 AM / Sunset 6:30 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 50 Minutes
TODAY:
Showers gradually diminishing this morning. Chance of some leftover PM showers. Mostly Cloudy
High: 53-57
Wind: NE 8-15
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with periods of showers developing after midnight. May get a rumble of thunder
Temperatures near 50 through midnight, rising to 56-63 by daybreak
Winds: NE 8-15, becoming S 10-20
