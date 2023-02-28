Leftover moisture from storm system will keep some showers or wet flakes this morning. Next warm front will set off a few morning showers tomorrow, then increase the temperatures by the afternoon.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.47″ / Month: 2.79″ / Normal: 2.42″ / Year: 8.51″ / Normal: 5.83″

SNOWFALL: MONDAY: 0″ / Month: 1.7″ / Normal: 19.3″ / Year: 42.2″ / Normal: 86.6″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:58 AM / Sunset: 6:09 PM / Daylight: 11 hours and 11 Minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy and windy this morning with some scattered rain or snow showers. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds this afternoon

High: Mid/upper 30s for most of the day

Wind: W 15-35….10-20 afternoon

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy

Low: Near 30 Erie and 24-28 inland and mountains.

Wind: SSE 5-10

WEDNESDAY:

Scattered morning showers, then variable cloudiness for the afternoon. Milder

High: 53-58

Click here for the detailed 7day forecast from Your Weather Authority.