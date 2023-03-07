Snow has moved out, with some sun and a chilly wind today. Forecast looks relatively dry through the next few days, though temperatures will be on the cool side.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 8 am Tuesday

PRECIP: (through 5pm) MONDAY: Trace / Month: .96″ / Normal: 0.60″ / Year: 9.81″ / Normal: 6.43″

SNOWFALL: MONDAY: 0.0 / Month: Trace / Normal: 3.7″ / This Season: 42.2″ / Normal: 90.9″

Sunstats: SUNDAY Sunrise 6:46 AM / Sunset: 6:18 PM / Daylight: 11 hours and 32 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny and brisk

High: 35-39

Wind: N-NW 10-20 G25

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear with a cold wind

Low: 27 Erie and 20-25 inland and mountains.

Wind: N 10-20 G30

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and cold

High: 33-36

Wind: N 8-15

