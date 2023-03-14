Brisk NW flow will have a classic set up of lake effect snow showers today, with the inland snow belts getting the most snow, up to 6″ possible east Erie county into Chautauqua county. Snow will wind down this evening. Temperatures warm for the end of the week.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

PRECIP: (through 5pm) MONDAY: 0.05″/ Month: 2.36″ / Normal: 1.29″ / Year: 11.21″ / Normal: 7.22″

SNOWFALL: MONDAY: 0.5″ / Month: 8.7″ / Normal: 7.8″ / This Season: 50.9″ / Normal: 95.0″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:35 AM / Sunset: 7:26 PM / Daylight: 11 hours and 51 Minutes

TODAY:

Periods of snow showers and embedded squalls. Brisk and cold. 1/2-2″ north of I-90/Erie….3-5″ I-90 to Erie/Crawford county line (Locally higher amounts east Erie county into Chautauqua county. 1-3″ Meadville, and about an inch for Warren

High: Near 30 Erie/Mid to Upper 20s Inland & Mountains

Wind: NW 15-35…Wind Chills: 10-15

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Snow showers tapering off through the evening. Fresh coating to an inch or so most places…Breezy & Cold

Low: 24 Erie and 17-21 inland and mountains.

Wind: NW 15-25…10-20 after midnight

WEDNESDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny

High: 34-37

Wind: WSW 8-15

