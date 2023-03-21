High pressure off the east coast will continue to circulate mild air into the region today. High clouds ahead of the next system will arrive late in the afternoon. This system may give us a few showers tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 9.4″ / Normal: 11.0″ / Season: 51.6″ / Normal: 98.2″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.67″ / Normal: 1.98″ / Year: 11.52″ / Normal: 7.91″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:23 AM / Sunset: 7:34 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 11 minutes

TODAY:

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Milder

High: 50-55

Wind: W-SW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Patchy Clouds, then mostly cloudy late

Low: Near 40 Erie and 31-35 inland and mountains.

Wind: S 5-15

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. A few scattered showers possible

High: 49-53

Wind: SW-W 5-15