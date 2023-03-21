High pressure off the east coast will continue to circulate mild air into the region today. High clouds ahead of the next system will arrive late in the afternoon. This system may give us a few showers tomorrow.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday
SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 9.4″ / Normal: 11.0″ / Season: 51.6″ / Normal: 98.2″
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.67″ / Normal: 1.98″ / Year: 11.52″ / Normal: 7.91″
Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:23 AM / Sunset: 7:34 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 11 minutes
TODAY:
Partly to Mostly Sunny & Milder
High: 50-55
Wind: W-SW 5-15
TONIGHT:
Patchy Clouds, then mostly cloudy late
Low: Near 40 Erie and 31-35 inland and mountains.
Wind: S 5-15
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly cloudy. A few scattered showers possible
High: 49-53
Wind: SW-W 5-15