High pressure will help break some of the clouds today, though we will stay on the cool side. Strong but quick hitting front will set off some rain and snow tomorrow evening. Will lead to cooler weather for Thursday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am
SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 9.4″ / Normal: 13.5″ / Season: 51.6″ / Normal: 100.7″
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.33″ / Month: 3.84″ / Normal: 2.68″ / Year: 12.39″ / Normal: 8.61″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:11 AM / Sunset: 7:42 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 31 minutes
TODAY:
Clouds give way to some sunshine
High: 38-43
Wind: NNW 5
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds
Low: Near 32 Erie / 24-28 Inland & Mountains
Wind: NW-SW 5-10
WEDNESDAY:
Becoming windy. Partly sunny morning, then increasing PM clouds. Rain developing late, mixing with or changing to snow early evening
High: 46-50, falling into the 30s early evening
Wind: SW 15-30 G35, going NW early evening