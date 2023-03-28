High pressure will help break some of the clouds today, though we will stay on the cool side. Strong but quick hitting front will set off some rain and snow tomorrow evening. Will lead to cooler weather for Thursday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am

SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 9.4″ / Normal: 13.5″ / Season: 51.6″ / Normal: 100.7″

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.33″ / Month: 3.84″ / Normal: 2.68″ / Year: 12.39″ / Normal: 8.61″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:11 AM / Sunset: 7:42 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 31 minutes

TODAY:

Clouds give way to some sunshine

High: 38-43

Wind: NNW 5

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds

Low: Near 32 Erie / 24-28 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NW-SW 5-10

WEDNESDAY:

Becoming windy. Partly sunny morning, then increasing PM clouds. Rain developing late, mixing with or changing to snow early evening

High: 46-50, falling into the 30s early evening

Wind: SW 15-30 G35, going NW early evening