Weak frontal system will stay pretty much to our north today, taking the rain with it. Temperatures on the mild side today, with some breaks in the clouds. Good surge of warmth ahead of a strong cold front tomorrow, helping to warm temps into the 70s. Some strong storms possible as the front passes.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.2″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 102.3″

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.40″ / Normal: 0.12″ / Year: 13.93″ / Normal: 9.35″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:59 AM / Sunset: 7:50 PM / Daylight: 12 hours and 51 minutes

TODAY:

Mix of clouds and some sun

High: 50-54 lake front…57-61 rest of lake shore…62-66 elsewhere

Wind: S 5-15, except NE near the lake shore

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy & Mild

Low: Mainly in the 50s, rising to near 60 Erie by daybreak

Wind: NE-SE 10-20.

WEDNESDAY:

Windy and warm. Occasional showers and possible storms morning, with some potential stronger storms later in the afternoon

High: 71-76

Wind: S 20-30, Gusts to 35, becoming SW in the evening