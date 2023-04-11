Winds pick up today as a weak front approaches out of the north. This will bring some high clouds this afternoon, but temperatures remain mild. The front will keep clouds in for tonight, then back to sunshine Wednesday.
Forecast by Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday
SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.1″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 103.2″
PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.00″ / Normal: 0.12″ / Year: 14.53″ / Normal: 10.05″
Sunstats: SUNDAY Sunrise 6:50 AM / Sunset: 7:55 PM / Daylight: 13 hours and 5 minutes
TODAY:
Sunshine, with some high clouds this afternoon. Breezy and mild
High: 65-70
Wind: SW 15-25
TONIGHT:
Partly to mostly cloudy and mild
Low: 47-53
Wind: SW 10-20
WEDNESDAY:
Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warm
High: 71-75
Wind: SW 10-20 G30