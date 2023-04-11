Winds pick up today as a weak front approaches out of the north. This will bring some high clouds this afternoon, but temperatures remain mild. The front will keep clouds in for tonight, then back to sunshine Wednesday.

Forecast by Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday

SNOW: SUNDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.1″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 103.2″

PRECIP: SUNDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.00″ / Normal: 0.12″ / Year: 14.53″ / Normal: 10.05″

Sunstats: SUNDAY Sunrise 6:50 AM / Sunset: 7:55 PM / Daylight: 13 hours and 5 minutes

TODAY:

Sunshine, with some high clouds this afternoon. Breezy and mild

High: 65-70

Wind: SW 15-25

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

Low: 47-53

Wind: SW 10-20

WEDNESDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warm

High: 71-75

Wind: SW 10-20 G30