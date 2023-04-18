Bands of snow showers will affect the area today, mixing with rain by midday/afternoon. A light accumulation possible. This mix will continue this evening before tapering off after midnight. Milder temps tomorrow into midweek.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday

SNOW: MONDAY: Trace / Month: Trace / Normal: 2.3″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.0″

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.06″ / Month: 1.26″ / Normal: 2.01″ / Year: 14.79″ / Normal: 11.02″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:36 AM / Sunset: 8:05 PM / Daylight: 13 hours and 29 minutes

TODAY:

Breezy with periods of wet snow showers into midday, then a mix of rain and snow. Coating to an inch most areas, with 1-2″ snow belts between I-90 and Edinboro/Corry

High: 36-42

Wind: W 15-20, Gusts up to 30

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Some evening rain or snow showers. Late clearing. Little or no additional accumulation

Low: Near 35 Erie/Low 30s Inland & Mountains

Wind: W-NW 10-20

WEDNESDAY:

Sunshine and milder

High: 53-57

Wind: W 10-15



