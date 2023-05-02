Upper level low will continue to circulate waves into the region into tomorrow. This will continue the rain and some wet snow showers with very chilly temperatures. Temperatures will gradually moderate for the end of the week, along with more sunshine.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday

SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: 0.0″ / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.12″ / Month: 0.12″ / Normal: 0.11″ / Year: 16.51″ / Normal: 12.59″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:15 AM / Sunset: 8:21 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 6 minutes

TODAY:

Breezy and chilly. Periods of showers, with some wet snow in the morning

High: 39-44

Wind: WSW 12-25

TONIGHT:

Cool with rain showers. Some wet snow mixing in as well

Low: 38 Erie and 33-36 inland and mountains

Wind: W 10-15, becoming NW

WEDNESDAY:

More clouds and showers at times. Some wet snow flakes in the morning

High: 46-50

Wind: NW 10-15



CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY