Weak weather system may set off a few showers this morning, then drier air arrives to give us more sunshine. This high will be the dominant feature of our weather into the end of the week.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday

SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 0.88″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 13.36″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:07 AM / Sunset: 8:28 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 21 minutes

TODAY:

Some morning clouds and a few showers, then clearing skies

High: 58-61 Erie….62-66 inland/mountains

Wind: NE 5-15

TONIGHT:

Mainly Clear skies

Low: Near 45 Erie and 37-42 inland and mountains

Wind: NE-SE 5

WEDNESDAY:

Plenty of sunshine

High: 68-72…Cooler near the lake

Wind: Var 5-10, becoming N near the lake



