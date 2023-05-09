Weak weather system may set off a few showers this morning, then drier air arrives to give us more sunshine. This high will be the dominant feature of our weather into the end of the week.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday
SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 0.88″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 13.36″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:07 AM / Sunset: 8:28 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 21 minutes
TODAY:
Some morning clouds and a few showers, then clearing skies
High: 58-61 Erie….62-66 inland/mountains
Wind: NE 5-15
TONIGHT:
Mainly Clear skies
Low: Near 45 Erie and 37-42 inland and mountains
Wind: NE-SE 5
WEDNESDAY:
Plenty of sunshine
High: 68-72…Cooler near the lake
Wind: Var 5-10, becoming N near the lake
