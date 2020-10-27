Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Frontal system will approach the area later today, setting off some scattered showers into early evening. High pressure will dry things out somewhat later tonight into tomorrow.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 7:30 am Tuesday
Precip: MONDAY: 0.08″ / Month: 6.52″ / Normal: 3.43″ / Year: 33.39″ / Normal: 33.87″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset 6:20 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 32 Minutes
TODAY:
Cloudy with spotty light rain or drizzle at times. Better chances later in the afternoon
High: 45-50.
Wind: SW-W 5-15
TONIGHT:
Cloudy with scattered mainly evening showers
Low: 44 Erie…35-40 Inland.
Wind: Becoming SW 5-15
