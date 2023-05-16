High pressure continues the nice weather today, with a good breeze developing later this afternoon. Cold front will pass through tonight. Very little, if any, rain expected. It will bring much cooler air for tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 1.66″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 14.14″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:59 AM / Sunset: 8:36 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 37 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny & Becoming Breezy

High: 70-74

Wind: SW-W 10-20 with gusts to 25 this afternoon

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Chance of a few evening showers. Breezy with clearing late

Low: Near 45 Erie and 38-42 inland and mountains

Wind: W, then NE 10-20

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny & Chilly

High: Near 55 Lakeshore/Near 60 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NNE 10-20, diminishing to 5-15 afternoon



