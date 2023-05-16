High pressure continues the nice weather today, with a good breeze developing later this afternoon. Cold front will pass through tonight. Very little, if any, rain expected. It will bring much cooler air for tomorrow.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.01″ / Normal: 1.66″ / Year: 17.40″ / Normal: 14.14″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:59 AM / Sunset: 8:36 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 37 minutes
TODAY:
Mostly Sunny & Becoming Breezy
High: 70-74
Wind: SW-W 10-20 with gusts to 25 this afternoon
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy. Chance of a few evening showers. Breezy with clearing late
Low: Near 45 Erie and 38-42 inland and mountains
Wind: W, then NE 10-20
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly Sunny & Chilly
High: Near 55 Lakeshore/Near 60 Inland & Mountains
Wind: NNE 10-20, diminishing to 5-15 afternoon
