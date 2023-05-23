High pressure gives us nice weather today, with only a slight risk of a PM storm inland. Cold front may set off a few showers tomorrow as it passes, and it will usher in some cooler air through the end of the week.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

SNOW: MONDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.0″ / Season: 52.0″ / Normal: 104.3″

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.67″ / Normal: 2.46″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 14.94″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:53 AM / Sunset: 8:42 PM / Daylight: 14 hours and 49 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny and warmer. May get an isolated shower inland/mountains late afternoon

High: 75-79

Wind: Var-E 5-10

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds

Low: 61 Erie/50-55 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SSW 5-15

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered pm showers around

High: 71 Erie 70-74 Inland & Mountains….Falling into the 60s and 50s later

Wind: S-NE 10-20