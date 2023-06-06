Another dry day for the region as high pressure circulates relatively cool and dry air into the region. Forest fires in Canada will continue to give us hazy skies, though.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.60″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 16.58″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset: 8:54 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 8 minutes
TODAY:
Partly to mostly sunny and cool. Hazy skies
High: 68-72 Erie/70-74 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Variable, mainly W-NW 5-12
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear with continued hazy skies
Low: 53 Erie/40s Inland and Mountains
Wind: N-NW 5-10
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly Sunny, Still on the Cool Side
High: 68-72
Wind: N-NW 5-15
