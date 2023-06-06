Another dry day for the region as high pressure circulates relatively cool and dry air into the region. Forest fires in Canada will continue to give us hazy skies, though.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.60″ / Year: 18.06″ / Normal: 16.58″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:46 AM / Sunset: 8:54 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 8 minutes

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny and cool. Hazy skies

High: 68-72 Erie/70-74 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Variable, mainly W-NW 5-12

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear with continued hazy skies

Low: 53 Erie/40s Inland and Mountains

Wind: N-NW 5-10

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Still on the Cool Side

High: 68-72

Wind: N-NW 5-15



