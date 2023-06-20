Sunshine starts out our day, though it will be more humid. As a lake breeze develops this afternoon, it may set off some scattered storms. High pressure will keep us dry tomorrow and warm.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.69″ / Normal: 2.33″ / Year: 20.75″ / Normal: 18.31″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:45 AM / Sunset: 9:00 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 15 minutes

TODAY:

Sunshine this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of PM showers/storms

High: 78-82 Erie…81-86 inland

Wind: E 5-15…NE near the lake PM

TONIGHT:

A few early evening showers possible, then fair skies

Low: Near 65 Erie….56-63 inland/mountains

Wind: Becoming ESE 5-10

WEDNESDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny. A few showers or a storm possible

High: 77-81 Erie/80-84 Inland & Mountains

Wind: E-NE 5-15



