Upper low in the eastern Great Lakes will set off more showers today, with cooler temperatures. Shower activity will continue through tonight before ending by early Wednesday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 1.97″ / Month: 4.68″ / Normal: 3.20″ / Year: 22.75″ / Normal: 19.18″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:47 AM / Sunset: 9:01 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 14 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy and humid. Periods of rain and cooler

High: 68-73

Wind: WSW 10-20

TONIGHT:

Some showers through midnight, then tapering off.

Low: 54-59

Wind: NW 10-20

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy early with a chance of a shower. Becoming partly sunny and cool

High: 70-74

Wind: NW-W 10-15



