High pressure will give us decent weather for this July 4th with sunshine and warm temperatures. Temperatures will continue to stay very warm through midweek. Approaching cold front will set off some showers/storms by later Thursday.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.03″ / Month: 0.47″ / Normal: 0.33″ / Year: 24.00″ / Normal: 20.01″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:50 AM / Sunset: 9:00 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 10 minutes
INDEPENDENCE DAY:
Early low clouds and fog, giving way to partly to mostly sunny skies. Warm and humid. A few isolated storms possible inland/mountains this afternoon
High: Near 80 Erie…81-85 elsewhere
Wind: Var-WNW 5-10
TONIGHT:
Mainly Clear. Areas of inland fog after midnight
Low: 65-68 Erie….59-63 inland/mountains
Wind: Light South
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly Sunny, Very Warm and Muggy
High: low to mid 80s Lakeshore / Mid to upper 80s inland
Wind: Var-WNW 5-10
