High pressure will give us decent weather for this July 4th with sunshine and warm temperatures. Temperatures will continue to stay very warm through midweek. Approaching cold front will set off some showers/storms by later Thursday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.03″ / Month: 0.47″ / Normal: 0.33″ / Year: 24.00″ / Normal: 20.01″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:50 AM / Sunset: 9:00 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 10 minutes

INDEPENDENCE DAY:

Early low clouds and fog, giving way to partly to mostly sunny skies. Warm and humid. A few isolated storms possible inland/mountains this afternoon

High: Near 80 Erie…81-85 elsewhere

Wind: Var-WNW 5-10

TONIGHT:

Mainly Clear. Areas of inland fog after midnight

Low: 65-68 Erie….59-63 inland/mountains

Wind: Light South

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Very Warm and Muggy

High: low to mid 80s Lakeshore / Mid to upper 80s inland

Wind: Var-WNW 5-10



