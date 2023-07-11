High pressure ridge will keep things dry and sunny today. Temperatures will be somewhat warmer than yesterday. Approaching weak front will set off some scattered showers/storms later tonight and tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.52″ / Normal: 1.06″ / Year: 24.05″ / Normal: 20.74″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:55 AM / Sunset: 8:57 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 2 minutes

TODAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer

High: 83-86…Cooler near lake shore

Wind: WSW 10-20

TONIGHT:

Clouds thicken. Chance of late night showers or a storm

Low: 65-68 Erie….58-64 inland/mountains

Wind: SW-NE 5

WEDNESDAY:

Mix sun and clouds. Scattered showers or storms

High: 77-83

Wind: Variable 5-12


