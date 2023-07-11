High pressure ridge will keep things dry and sunny today. Temperatures will be somewhat warmer than yesterday. Approaching weak front will set off some scattered showers/storms later tonight and tomorrow.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.52″ / Normal: 1.06″ / Year: 24.05″ / Normal: 20.74″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 5:55 AM / Sunset: 8:57 PM / Daylight: 15 hours and 2 minutes
TODAY:
Mostly sunny and warmer
High: 83-86…Cooler near lake shore
Wind: WSW 10-20
TONIGHT:
Clouds thicken. Chance of late night showers or a storm
Low: 65-68 Erie….58-64 inland/mountains
Wind: SW-NE 5
WEDNESDAY:
Mix sun and clouds. Scattered showers or storms
High: 77-83
Wind: Variable 5-12
