Cold front may set off a few scattered showers or storms today, otherwise expect partly sunny skies and less humidity for the afternoon. High pressure gives us a great looking day tomorrow.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Tuesday
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 1.99″ / Normal: 1.79″ / Year: 25.52″ / Normal: 21.47″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:01 AM / Sunset: 8:53 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/52 minutes daylight
TODAY
Partly cloudy. Chance of a few AM/midday showers Erie, and afternoon showers inland/mountains
High: 77-81
Wind: SW 10-15, becoming W
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear and comfortable. Areas of fog inland after midnight
Low: 58-62 Erie…53-57 Inland
Wind: Becoming Light/Variable
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly Sunny and pleasant
High: Near 80
Wind: SE-NE 5-10
CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED EXTENDED FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY