Cold front may set off a few scattered showers or storms today, otherwise expect partly sunny skies and less humidity for the afternoon. High pressure gives us a great looking day tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.01″ / Month: 1.99″ / Normal: 1.79″ / Year: 25.52″ / Normal: 21.47″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:01 AM / Sunset: 8:53 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/52 minutes daylight

TODAY

Partly cloudy. Chance of a few AM/midday showers Erie, and afternoon showers inland/mountains

High: 77-81

Wind: SW 10-15, becoming W

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear and comfortable. Areas of fog inland after midnight

Low: 58-62 Erie…53-57 Inland

Wind: Becoming Light/Variable

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny and pleasant

High: Near 80

Wind: SE-NE 5-10



