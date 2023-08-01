Cool flow continues off the lake today, which may set off a few isolated showers, mainly into mid morning. As the high moves east, temperatures will slowly warm up.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 4.47″ / Normal: 3.33″ / Year: 28.00″ / Normal: 23.01″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:12 AM / Sunset: 8:42 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/26 minutes daylight

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny. A few morning showers possible

High: 71-76

Wind: Var-N 5-10

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies and cool. Inland fog after midnight in some areas

Low: 57-61 Erie…45-53 Inland and Mountains

Wind: Becoming Light South

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer

High: 76-80

Wind: SW-N 5-10



