Cool flow continues off the lake today, which may set off a few isolated showers, mainly into mid morning. As the high moves east, temperatures will slowly warm up.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 4.47″ / Normal: 3.33″ / Year: 28.00″ / Normal: 23.01″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:12 AM / Sunset: 8:42 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/26 minutes daylight
TODAY:
Partly to mostly sunny. A few morning showers possible
High: 71-76
Wind: Var-N 5-10
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear skies and cool. Inland fog after midnight in some areas
Low: 57-61 Erie…45-53 Inland and Mountains
Wind: Becoming Light South
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly sunny and warmer
High: 76-80
Wind: SW-N 5-10
