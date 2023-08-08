Back side of the low pressure system will move out this morning, taking the precipitation with it. Gradually clearing skies will arrive along with some breezy and cooler air. High pressure gives us nice weather for tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.16″ / Month: 0.53″ / Normal: 0.80″ / Year: 28.53″ / Normal: 23.81″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:21 AM / Sunset: 8:31 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/10 minutes daylight

TODAY:

Breezy with leftover showers and drizzle, then clearing skies and cooler

High: 73-77

Wind: W 12-25 G30

TONIGHT:

Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of scattered showers

Low: 64 Erie/54-58 Inland

Wind: W 10-20, diminishing to SW 5-10 after midnight

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 77-82

Wind: SW-W 5-15