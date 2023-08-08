Back side of the low pressure system will move out this morning, taking the precipitation with it. Gradually clearing skies will arrive along with some breezy and cooler air. High pressure gives us nice weather for tomorrow.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.16″ / Month: 0.53″ / Normal: 0.80″ / Year: 28.53″ / Normal: 23.81″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:21 AM / Sunset: 8:31 PM / Daylight: 14 hours/10 minutes daylight
TODAY:
Breezy with leftover showers and drizzle, then clearing skies and cooler
High: 73-77
Wind: W 12-25 G30
TONIGHT:
Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of scattered showers
Low: 64 Erie/54-58 Inland
Wind: W 10-20, diminishing to SW 5-10 after midnight
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly Sunny
High: 77-82
Wind: SW-W 5-15