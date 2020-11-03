Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Changeable weather as November begins, a strong cold front sweeps through on Sunday. Wind shifts from the south to the west and increase through the day, with gusts in excess of 40 mph near the Lake Erie shoreline. Expect a line of gusty showers to blow through by late morning or midday, then as cold air deepens, rain showers mix with some wet snow first over the higher elevations through the afternoon. Lake snows will develop by evening with a slushy coating on grassy surfaces, after sunset. The highest likelihood for 3-5 inches will be for interior sections of Erie county, south of I-90 by Monday morning. It will remain very windy and cold through Monday. Lake snow showers will persist into early Monday, especially in the snow belts, then tapering off by afternoon.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio, Tom Atkins, and Craig Flint 10:40 PM Saturday