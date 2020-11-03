Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Weather will cooperate, overall, as you head to the polls to vote today. Winds will taper off some, but still breezy, with generally more sunshine in the drier air. High pressure will then keep us dry and warmer for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Tuesday

Precip: MONDAY: 0.02″ / Month: 0.21″ / Normal: 0.26″ / Year: 34.53″ / Normal: 34.75″

Snowfall: MONDAY: Trace / Month: Trace / Normal: 0.2″ / Year: Trace / Normal: 0.4″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:57 AM / Sunset 5:11 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 14 Minutes

TODAY:

Partly sunny and milder. Still breezy

High: 48-53

Wind: W-SW 10-20 with higher gusts this morning

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear skies

High: Near 45 Erie….34-40 inland & mountains.

Wind: S-SW 5-15, except 10-20 near the lake

