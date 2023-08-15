Upper low will slowly move across the region today, allowing for some occasional showers and perhaps a storm. Rain may linger tonight, then a nice improvement for tomorrow.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: Trace / Month: 1.09″ / Normal: 1.56″ / Year: 29.09″/ Normal: 24.57″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:28 AM / Sunset: 8:21 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/53 minutes daylight

TODAY:

Variable cloudiness. Occasional showers and a possible storm

High: 73-77

Winds: ENE 8-15, becoming WSW later in the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Some evening showers or a storm. May linger after midnight

Low: 64 Erie….56-60 inland/mountains

Wind: Becoming N 5-10

WEDNESDAY:

Morning clouds giving way to sunshine

High: 74-78

Winds: NW-W 5-10