Upper low parked in the Great Lakes circulates more waves into the region. These waves will set off more showery periods along with cool temps. Most of the showers have been in the I-90 corridor and it will pretty much stay that way and the showers may even move back north over the lake today.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews, 4AM Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.16″/ Month: 1.82″ / Normal: 1.31″ / Year: 34.38″/ Normal: 34.64″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:27 AM / Sunset: 6:47 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/20 minutes

TUESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Best chances lake shore

High: 51-56

Wind: SW 12-20

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, possibly late

Low: 44-47 Erie/37-42 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SW 8-16

WEDNESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy, showers likely lakeshore counties/slight chance in the morning Crawford, Warren Counties and south.

High: 54-58

Wind: SW-W 10-15