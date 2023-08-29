High pressure in the Great Lakes will give us some decent weather today overall. Approaching frontal system may set off a few showers tonight into tomorrow, and usher in some cooler air as well.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 2.67″ / Normal: 3.02″ / Year: 30.67″/ Normal: 26.03″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:43 AM / Sunset: 8:00 PM / Daylight: 13 hours/17 minutes daylight

TODAY:

Partly to mostly sunny. Maybe a stray shower eastern mountains

High: 75-79

Winds: Variable, then WNW 5-15

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers

Low: Low: 59-63 Erie….54-58 inland/mountains

Winds: SW 5-15, shifting NW late 10-20

WEDNESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of a few showers. Cooler Temps

High: 65-70

Wind: NNW 10-20 G25