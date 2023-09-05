High pressure continues to circulate muggy and warm air into the region through tomorrow. Approaching cold front may set off a few storms late tomorrow into tomorrow night.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.51″ / Year: 30.68″/ Normal: 26.87″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:50 AM / Sunset: 7:48 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/58 minutes daylight
TODAY:
Mostly sunny Erie, with partly to mostly sunny skies elsewhere
High: 83-87 Erie….86-91 Inland
Winds: S 5-10, becoming N in Erie afternoon
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear skies. Continued muggy with some inland/mountain fog
Low: 72 Erie…64-68 Inland & Mountains
Wind: Becoming Light South
WEDNESDAY:
Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid. Chance Late Day Shower or Storm
High: 83-87 Erie….86-90 Inland
Winds: SW 5-15