High pressure continues to circulate muggy and warm air into the region through tomorrow. Approaching cold front may set off a few storms late tomorrow into tomorrow night.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.51″ / Year: 30.68″/ Normal: 26.87″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:50 AM / Sunset: 7:48 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/58 minutes daylight

TODAY:

Mostly sunny Erie, with partly to mostly sunny skies elsewhere

High: 83-87 Erie….86-91 Inland

Winds: S 5-10, becoming N in Erie afternoon

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear skies. Continued muggy with some inland/mountain fog

Low: 72 Erie…64-68 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Becoming Light South

WEDNESDAY:

Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid. Chance Late Day Shower or Storm

High: 83-87 Erie….86-90 Inland

Winds: SW 5-15