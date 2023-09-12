Approaching frontal system will increase the clouds today, and set off some scattered showers/storms mainly this afternoon into tonight. Cooler air arrives tomorrow, with some leftover showers possible.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday
PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.15″ / Month: 0.53″ / Normal: 1.43″ / Year: 31.21″/ Normal: 27.79″
Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:57 AM / Sunset: 7:36 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/39 minutes daylight
TODAY:
Mostly Cloudy with some showers developing midday into the afternoon. A storm possible
High: 70-74
Wind: SW increasing to 10-20, becoming W late pm
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy with occasional showers
Low: 59-62 Erie/54-58 Inland & Mountains
Wind: SW-N 5-15
WEDNESDAY:
Cooler with a mix of clouds and sun. A few showers possible
High: 62-65
Wind: NW 5-15