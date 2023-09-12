Approaching frontal system will increase the clouds today, and set off some scattered showers/storms mainly this afternoon into tonight. Cooler air arrives tomorrow, with some leftover showers possible.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.15″ / Month: 0.53″ / Normal: 1.43″ / Year: 31.21″/ Normal: 27.79″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 6:57 AM / Sunset: 7:36 PM / Daylight: 12 hours/39 minutes daylight

TODAY:

Mostly Cloudy with some showers developing midday into the afternoon. A storm possible

High: 70-74

Wind: SW increasing to 10-20, becoming W late pm

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with occasional showers

Low: 59-62 Erie/54-58 Inland & Mountains

Wind: SW-N 5-15

WEDNESDAY:

Cooler with a mix of clouds and sun. A few showers possible

High: 62-65

Wind: NW 5-15