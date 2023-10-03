High pressure continues to be the main influence on our weather through tomorrow with nice sunshine and warm temperatures. Cold front will put an abrupt end to the warmth Thursday night into Friday.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:30 am Tuesday

PRECIP: MONDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.00″ / Normal: 0.29″ / Year: 32.56″/ Normal: 30.97″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:20 AM / Sunset: 6:59 PM / Daylight: 11 hours/39 minutes

TODAY:

Areas of inland fog, then mostly sunny and warm

High: 76-81

Wind: S-NE 5-10

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear. Areas of inland and mountain fog forming after midnight

Low: 61-65 Erie/53-57 Elsewhere

Wind: Light South

WEDNESDAY:

Early inland fog, then mostly sunny and warm

High: 79-84

Wind: S 5-12